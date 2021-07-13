Danbury resident Matthew D Patton, 26, server at Ridgefield's Barn Door restaurant, has died

Matthew D. Patton, age 26 passed away July 6, 2021. He was born in Danbury, Connecticut on November 18, 1994. Matthew was a Danbury High School graduate. Matthew was a free spirit and loved people, especially his family and close friends. He was an exceptional writer and spent many hours writing in his journals. Matthew loved to cook for his friends and family, and always put his own unique spin on what he was making. He loved to hike and to be outside doing just about anything.