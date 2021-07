(Willmar MN-) The temperatures will be hot and the music will be hotter at Rockin Robbins in Willmar tonight. After a one-year break last year due to COVID-19, this is the fifth year of the free concerts at Robbins Island Park, put on by The Willmar Rotary Club and a host of Sponsors. Organizer Steve Brisendine with the Willmar Rotary Club says things begin at 5 with Blues Brothers Tribune Band 1060 West Addison Blues, and at 630, Mason Dixon Line hits the stage...