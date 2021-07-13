‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘Hamilton’ Break Emmy Records for Actors of Color

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.