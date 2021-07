**Update: 12/07/21 @ 11:38 UTC – A Lufthansa spokesperson has told Simple Flying that it has no plans to return the type to service.**. Up until now, it seemed quite certain that the Airbus A380 would never again operate passenger service for Lufthansa. Could we be wrong? Despite the airline selling six of its 14 superjumbos to Airbus and sending almost every other A380 to long-term storage, new insider sources suggest that the A380 could be coming back in 2022. Let’s investigate this rumor a little more closely.