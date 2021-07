Attending your baby shower is a wonderful part of the pregnancy experience. I'd even go so far as to say it's one of the best parts of the whole process. Surrounded by family and friends, it's your time to bask in the glow of your mama-to-be status, enjoy some yummy eats and maybe even play a game or two (okay, the entertainment aspect of that last part is debatable). But honestly, after a long, tiring pregnancy, I loved being pampered during my shower and sharing in everyone's excitement over my baby's impending arrival. My friends put a lot of time and effort into making my baby shower extra special, and I truly felt it.