Residents and property owners on lakes throughout Genoa Township dealing with overabundant, aggressive mute swans now have some remediation options. The Board of Trustees met Monday night and approved a resolution related to mute swan management and control, which have orange beaks and are considered an invasive species in Michigan. Permits to remove the mute swans and/or their nests and eggs are available through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to control them on lakes and wetlands using various types of methods. The resolution that was approved is needed in order for property owners, residents, lake associations, and others to petition for a DNR permit for the activities.