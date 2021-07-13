Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

'It's bittersweet': Why Howard Bank is selling and what it means for Baltimore

By Holden Wilen
Posted by 
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CEO Mary Ann Scully recognizes that Howard Bank's sale will be seen as the loss of another corporate headquarters in Baltimore, but she said the deal will provide long-term benefits to the region.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
County
Howard County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Leading Baltimore Investment Bank Launches Capital Advisory Group, Continues Growth and Expansion

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. (“Matrix”), a leading, independent, advisory focused investment bank with offices in Baltimore, Richmond, and Chicago, has recently launched a new Capital Advisory Investment Banking Group (“CAG”) that provides unbiased advice to operating companies during all phases of the capital raising process in support of client growth initiatives. In serving as an outsourced independent capital markets function, CAG provides executive level resources to businesses navigating the increasingly complex debt & equity markets, whether raising capital to support organic or acquisitive growth, fund major capital expenditures, or facilitate shareholder liquidity. John J. Whalen, Managing Director, has been named head of the new group and M. Ryan Weir, Jr., Vice President has also joined the team. Thomas Kelso, President of Matrix said, “We are very excited about the creation of our Capital Advisory Investment Banking Group and are pleased to have John Whalen and Ryan Weir on board to lead these efforts. The recent addition of this dedicated group, along with the Healthcare Investment Banking Group we added in 2020, are both part of our on-going effort to expand Matrix and broaden the scope of advisory services we provide to our clients. Matrix has a rich 33-year history which reflects our depth and experience, but we are also a young, dynamic firm with an eye towards the future, always looking for opportunities to grow through the addition of highly experienced bankers in dedicated industry verticals. As a firm we are committed to having transactions managed by senior level bankers who work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients.” Matrix has a national footprint with completed and active transactions in nearly every state in the U.S., as well as Puerto Rico. The firm provides highly sophisticated merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held, private equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies, including company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, municipal advisory, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations, and fairness opinions. Matrix is registered with the SEC and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and their thirty investment banking professionals hold the appropriate FINRA securities licenses. Eight of their bankers are CPA’s, ten are CFA’s (Chartered Financial Analysts), and two hold ASA valuation accreditations. Securities are offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned affiliate of Matrix and a member of FINRA/SIPC. Last summer Matrix welcomed two industry veterans, Amanda Verner Thompson and Vasanta Pundarika, to serve as Co-Heads of their new Healthcare Investment Banking Group. In December, the firm welcomed Casey Van de Walle, Director and Anthony Hoffman, CPA, Analyst to round out the Group. This extremely knowledgeable and vibrant team of professionals offer a specialized focus on hospitals and healthcare systems, academic medical centers, behavioral health, telemedicine services, outpatient & ambulatory care, ancillary services (labs, dialysis, diagnostic imaging), long-term care, home health post-acute care and physician practices. These two new groups join Matrix’s long-standing Consumer & Industrial Investment Banking Group (CIPS) and Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group (DER). Matrix’s CIPS Group has a proven track record of successfully advising clients across a number of market segments including automotive aftermarket, building products, business services, consumer and industrial products. This dynamic group of professionals is led by David Shoulders, Managing Director and Head of the Group, and William O’Flaherty, Director. Matrix’s DER Group is the national leader in advising clients engaged in multiple energy industry segments including the distribution of motor fuels, convenience stores, propane distribution, heating oil distribution, lubricants manufacturing and distribution, and the ownership and operation of storage terminals and bulk plants. This incredibly accomplished group is co-headed by Spencer Cavalier, Managing Director & Principal and Cedric Fortemps, Managing Director & Principal. Kelso added, “Matrix has achieved success for our clients because we are an independent firm by choice. Each transaction is executed by our highly skilled and exceptionally qualified investment banking professionals who design and manage a customized process in order to maximize value for the companies we represent. This is why ‘We’re Known By The Work We Do’.” For more information about Matrix please visit www.matrixcmg.com or contact Tom Kelso directly at tkelso@matrixcmg.com or 667-217-3330.
EconomyPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - July 16, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Real EstatePosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 16, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

8 things you need to know today

What an unexpectedly perfect summer day we had yesterday. It was a great respite from the unrelenting, humid, near 100-degree days we saw for most of last week. Today will be hotter, with temperatures again returning to about 90 degrees, though we should see things cool off a bit in the evening.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: A Baltimore trucking company

Baltimore area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended July 9. Year-to-date through July 9, the court recorded 25 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 11% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
EconomyPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Introducing Y&L Outdoors

On June 10, 2021 two local companies, Y&L Landscaping, Inc and Pikesville Tree Service announced the signing of an agreement to merge effective July 1, 2021. Y&L Landscaping, Inc. was founded in 1998 by Yosef Kushner and has grown to be a leader in the commercial maintenance and snow removal fields. As the leading local provider of drainage solutions, Y&L has become the sole Preferred Vendor for NDS in Maryland. Despite the economic downturn and the country’s struggle to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, Y&L has won several awards for landscape design in the past two years. Pikesville Tree Service, also founded two decades ago, was recently purchased by Levi Lowenstein who has more than tripled the company’s revenue in a few short years. Chayim Lando, M.A., previously General Manager of Y&L Landscaping, Inc. has been named CEO of the combined company which will be rebranded as Y&L Outdoors. It is anticipated that that combined company will have $4.6 million in revenue in 2021. Y&L Outdoors, Inc. is currently renovating a new facility in Owings Mills and plans to occupy the new location in July. For more information, please contact us at info@yandllandscaping.com or call 410-578-7111.
Maryland StatePosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland rises 19 spots in CNBC's list of best states for business

Maryland jumped 19 spots to No. 12 in CNBC's annual list of America's best states for business — the biggest leap of any state. Maryland previously ranked No. 31 in 2019, the last time CNBC released its list. CNBC's ranking takes into consideration 60 measures of competitiveness and then separates the metrics into 10 categories, weighted based on how frequently each is used as a selling point in state economic development marketing materials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy