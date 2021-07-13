Digital Pioneer Cesar Gon Joins the Nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute's Board of Directors

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard recently announced the election of Dr. David A. Thomas to its board of directors and to the board of trustees of each of the Vanguard funds. Dr. Thomas is the President of Morehouse College and has more than 30 years of higher education leadership experience. He is the former H. Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and the former Dean of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. He also previously served as an assistant professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.