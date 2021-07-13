Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

District 25-6A football summer preview series: Linebackers

Austin American-Statesman
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Hutto: As he showed during a remarkable sophomore season in 2020, Brody Bujnoch can line up almost everywhere on the field and make an impact. But linebacker looks like the best home for the 6-4, 230-pound bruiser, who had 96 tackles and 20 tackles for a loss during his all-district season a year ago. Classmate Jaylon Parkinson also returns after collecting 49 tackles and nine tackles for a loss, and the 6-foot, 225-pounder gives the Hippos more size in their 3-4 scheme. Hutto allowed almost 28 points a game last season, but this duo forms the heart of a veteran defense with seven returning starters that looks poised for a strong 2021.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Scott
Person
Levi Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Tigers#Statesman#Chambers#Hermes#Warriors#District 25 6a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana StateAustin American-Statesman

Westlake tackle Bray Lynch pledges to Indiana

Bray Lynch became the third incoming senior on Westlake’s offense to pledge to a Power Five program when he recently announced his commitment to Indiana. Lynch, a 6-5, 280-pound tackle, earned all-District 26-6A honors a year ago while helping power Westlake to the Class 6A Division I state championship. He forms arguably the best tackles bookend in the state with classmate and Texas pledge Connor Robertson. Lynch also helps protect Clemson quarterback pledge Cade Klubnik, a four-star recruit who recently won the Elite 11 competition that features the top prep quarterbacks in the country.
NFLchatsports.com

Grisham using former Clemson WR as benchmark for Ross's return

Tyler Grisham keeps coming back to a former wide receiver as a benchmark for Justyn Ross’s impending return. Clemson’s wide receivers coach didn’t have an exact update for when Ross will be cleared for contact. Instead, he spent Tuesday’s media session lauding the star wideout’s leadership skills and how hard he’s been working to get back into the mix of things.
Arizona State247Sports

Summer Preview Series: Arizona State rushing attack

Utah football will be back soon as the countdown to kickoff will be monitored with great anticipation all summer. One thing has become quite obvious since the conclusion of spring ball, Kyle Whittingham and his staff feel pretty optimistic about their team's ability to contend this season. Since the conclusion...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Florida Football: 3 freshmen who could start in 2021

When you’re a program like Florida football, you bring in elite talent each and every cycle. You don’t rebuild, you reload. And that’s good news for Dan Mullen and the Gators because, well, there’s a lot of talent that took that next step to the NFL this offseason. Guys like Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarius Toney, to name a few, were drafted a couple of months ago and that leaves the Gators looking for immediate replacements.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team: A pre-camp look at Steven Sims Jr.

With camp and the preseason opening in the coming weeks, the Washington Football Team will begin to pare down its roster to its regular season core. One pressing issue for the Washington Football Team: The number of wide receivers on the roster. Washington’s team website currently lists 12 wide receivers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.
NFLAustin American-Statesman

Bohls: Maegle, Djokovic, Ohtani were and are among the all-time greats

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. An all-time great. Bidding a final farewell to Dicky Maegle, a Rice All-American running back and a pivotal figure in one of the most famous bowl games ever played. And, yes, he was a Taylor Duck. He battled Alzheimer’s for years before dying on July 4. He had a highly decorated career at Rice, has been inducted into four different Halls of Fame, including the College Football Hall of Fame, played seven NFL seasons as a former first round draft pick as a defensive back, finished his career with the Dallas Cowboys and was a successful hotel operator in Houston. But some would say his crowning moment came in the 1954 Cotton Bowl when the Owls crushed an Alabama team quarterbacked by Bart Starr. Maegle, whose brother Bobby was the nation’s winningest high school baseball coach at Lubbock Monterey, was “credited” with 265 yards on just 11 carries. I say credited because he was sprinting down the Alabama sideline for an easy 95-yard touchdown run when Crimson Tide fullback Tommy Lewis came off the bench to tackle him. Maegle was awarded the score in a play that drew so much national attention that he and Lewis were flown to New York to be on the Ed Sullivan Show and were actually booked to share a room at the Waldorf Astoria. Maegle told me years later that he was a bit miffed because they shared billing on one of college football’s most historic plays even though Lewis was the villain. Had a great interview with Lewis as well before he died in 2014, and the two are forever intertwined in one of the most bizarre plays ever.
NFL247Sports

ESPN reveals summer college football FPI Top 25 rankings

Major changes highlight ESPN's new College Football Power Index rankings this summer, an updated FBS-wide look at how the computers believe teams will finish this fall and which programs will reach the Playoff. Following a historical trend, this Top 25 looks very different than most way-too-early polls, with a couple unexpected teams featured on the list.
NFLBYU Newsnet

Veteran linebackers look to take care of business for BYU football

Replacing eight starters on defense is no easy task, especially in a defensive unit that ranked among the nation’s best a year ago. However, amid the winds of change in the secondary and defensive line, BYU’s linebacker corps stands as an anchor of experience on defense. With the notable exception...
College Sportssujuiceonline.com

Position Breakdown: Linebackers — 2021 Syracuse Football preview

As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re going to be doing a unit-by-unit preview each week over the summer. This week, we’re breaking down Syracuse’s linebackers. Weak-side Linebacker: Mikel Jones. Jones emerged as a force as a full-time starter as a sophomore, finishing with Honorable Mention All-ACC Honors. he finished tops in the ACC for interceptions for a linebacker (4) and had eight takeaways, the most by any individual player in the FBS. He also led Syracuse in tackling (69).
Footballreporternewssports.com

Dawson ready to defend their District 23-6A crown

PEARLAND DAWSON — In 2019, the Dawson Eagles were a pre-season pick to finish third in the District 23-6A standings. They finished first as 23-6A champions. In 2020, the Eagles were a pre-season pick to finish second in 23-6A. The Eagles finished undefeated at 7-0 to claim their second straight district title.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills training camp roster preview: Linebackers

The Buffalo Bills had several choices to make at the linebacker position this offseason from re-signing a key piece, to extending another, keeping a veteran, and overhauling the depth. The net result was a group that largely is going to look the same on the field, though. There’s a lot to get to in our State of the Bills Roster series heading into training camp at the linebacker position.
Texas State247Sports

Mike Leach sounds off on playing at Texas A&M

Mississippi State heads to play Texas A&M at Kyle Field this season. with the Bulldogs making the trip on Oct. 2. And Mississippi State coach Mike Leach knows a thing or two about that particular road trip. “It's one of the greatest places to play on earth,” Leach said at...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Rivals250 linebacker Moses Walker commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has landed yet another four-star in the class of 2022 as Erasmus Hall (NY) linebacker Moses Walker made his decision public today via social media. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound outside linebacker prospect became the 15th total verbal commitment for the Scarlet Knights in 2022 and is the fourth EHall product to join the program since the 2018 recruiting cycle.
College Sportsallfans.co

3 reasons Notre Dame football is turning into the new ‘Linebacker U’

The Notre Dame football program has been synonymous with producing elite offensive line talent, but they are also developing quite a pipeline at linebacker. When it comes to the Notre Dame football program, most of the talk usually revolves around the offensive line, where they seemingly produce a high draft pick every year. Sure, the Irish have not had a first-round pick in two years, but that does not mean that they are not sending starting-caliber offensive linemen to the league consistently.
Forsyth County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

East Forsyth head football coach Todd Willert and junior linebacker RJ Brown preview the upcoming fall 2021 season

East Forsyth head football coach Todd Willert and junior linebacker RJ Brown had time to catch up with HighSchoolOT Triad reporter Zack Adams to break down the fall 2021 season. The Eagles went 3-4 overall in their spring campaign, but had a younger cast of players on the football field and lost twice to the eventual 4A state champion Grimsley.
High Schoolkmaland.com

Martin Blog (7/15): 2021 Class A District 6 Football Preview

(KMAland) -- Welcome in for another KMA Sports Falls Sports Preview. Today, the random number generator threw us into the deep end of Class A District 6. This year’s Class A District 6 has just one KMAland conference school and is made up of teams from last year’s A-7, A-8 and 1A-7. Here they are with last year’s records and districts:

Comments / 0

Community Policy