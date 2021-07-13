This Affordable Eye Cream Is Going Viral On TikTok For Line-Smoothing Properties
I’m been writing about beauty for a decade so when a product goes viral online, it’s very rare that I’ve never heard of it. But that’s the case with the LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream going viral on TikTok. I’m not familiar with the hydrating cream that has almost five stars and more than 18,000 reviews. Not only is it blowing up on Amazon, TikToker @buffalotrinket3 gave us the scoop on her new favorite find and the video is going viral. I’m intrigued.stylecaster.com
