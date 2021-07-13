'It’s absolutely been a need': Smithville workforce training center in the works
Residents looking to forge their own paths without a college degree may soon have access to a workforce training center in Smithville. The training center — a collaboration between the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce, city of Smithville and Smithville Community Clinic — will offer training programs in health care, construction and cosmetology. The programs will take from six months to a year to complete.www.statesman.com
