Everything You Need To Know About The Obamas' Blackout Love Stories On Netflix
Since leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama have been prolific production partners for Netflix, shepherding documentaries and other projects that they are personally passionate about. Now, the Obamas are preparing a scripted project for the streamer through their production company Higher Ground. Higher Ground is partnering with Temple Hill, who produced "Fatherhood", for a scripted TV and film project called "Blackout."www.looper.com
