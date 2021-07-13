Candles That Double As Decor, Because They Should Look As Good As They Smell
If you’re one of those people who spends a lot of money on your candles, chances are, you want them to do the most. Not only should they smell amazing, they should have a long burn time and a great throw. But perhaps the most important aspect (at least to the interiors-obsessed) of a nice candle is that it doubles as decor; after all, if you’re going to drop $75-plus on a finite product, it definitely better make your home look good, too.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0