Laconia, NH

Steve Earle: Hamas is founded on prinicipals of destroying Israel

 12 days ago

In response to Janet Simmon's critique of one of my past letters, I first thank her for agreeing with me that any and all terrorism is abhorrent and unethical. She does, however, choose to describe Hamas as a political party, which is a description I must challenge. Hamas is a terrorist organization founded on the principals of destroying Israel by any means necessary. And though in political control over Gaza, they have never stopped their terrorist attacks upon Israel nor disavowed their founding principals. It is because of this that the people of Gaza suffer all of the harsh limitations and military reprisals Israel is forced to apply in defending itself. Hamas is, in fact, the root cause of all the problems and suffering on both sides. I contend that at any hour of any day those in power in Gaza disavowed Hamas' persecution/vendetta against the Jewish state and people Israel would welcome peace and normalized relations even help Gaza prosper. The ball is, as always, in the hands of Islamic fundamentalists, a fact too few Americans understand. Problem is, Islam can never change because Muhammed forbids it from ever changing, thus the endless wars and atrocities are doomed to continue, I fear.

