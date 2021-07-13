Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

COCM Announces Vallyn Merrick as the 2021 Womxn's Alliance Leadership Award Recipient

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Capstone On-Campus Management (COCM) is proud to announce this year’s Womxn’s Alliance Award for Leadership recipient, Vallyn Merrick. Award recipients are higher education leaders in the student housing profession and beyond, who prioritize educating and engaging with other womxn leaders nationwide. This award recognizes an individual who cultivates connections for womxn, navigates barriers through education & empowerment, supports womxn and celebrates the contributions, challenges, and success of womxn.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Black Women#Racial Injustice#Cocm#Alliance Award#Prweb#Coppin State University#Howard University#Mecca Marsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Anna, OHSidney Daily News

Scholarship recipients announced

SIDNEY — For the first time, the Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship will be awarding three outstanding area high school seniors with a $3,000 scholarship to support their education in the nursing field. Each scholar was selected after displaying passion in their plans to attend nursing school, remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation, and community service.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Leadership in Inclusive Excellence award

The Office for Health Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion is pleased to accept nominations for the annual Leadership in Inclusive Excellence Award. This award recognizes someone who exemplifies leadership in inclusive excellence in five categories:. Inclusive excellence in research. A University of Utah Health student. A University of Utah Health trainee...
Danville, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Co-Alliance awards $40,000 in scholarship funds

Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. has announced the 40 recipients of its $1,000 scholarship program. The scholarships were awarded to high school seniors planning to study agriculture in college and be involved in agriculture in their local community. The winners were selected through the legacy Co-Alliance Solutions Scholarship program and the legacy Harvest Land Co-Op Agricultural Scholarship program.
Westfield, INreadthereporter.com

Prevail’s 100 Men announces Men’s Leadership Summit

Prevail’s 100 Men announces its inaugural Men’s Leadership Summit. 100 Men will host the summit from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Cambria Hotel Westfield-Indianapolis, 18592 Carousel Lane, Westfield. Breakfast and refreshments will be provided. This leadership summit is specifically designed to inspire and mobilize men...
Marquette, MInmu.edu

Alumni Award Recipients Announced

The Northern Michigan University Alumni Association has announced the four recipients of 2021 Alumni Awards who will be honored during Homecoming this fall. They are: Mary Jo Mulligan-Kehoe, Ph.D. ('68 BS) of Huntington Beach, Calif., Distinguished Alumni; Susan Meier ('87 BS) of Riverdale, Mich., Alumni Achievement; T.J. Weber, ('11 BS) of San Luis Obispo, Calif., Outstanding Young Alumni; and Lina Blair ('05 BS, '08 MS) of Grand Rapids, Mich., Alumni Service.
Charitieswschronicle.com

Samaritan Ministries recognizes two special recipients of Volunteer Servant Leadership Award

Samaritan Ministries is pleased to announce Irma Jackson and Minnie Blakely as the two 2021 recipients of the Myrtie Davis Lifetime Volunteer Servant Leadership Award. The award was established in 2017 to honor a long-time volunteer(s) for selfless commitment to Samaritan Ministries and its guests. The award is meant to be an encouragement to all to act on the words of Jesus in Matthew 25 and to inspire others to give of their time, talents, and resources to help the hungry and homeless of our community.
Nashville, TNgcanews.com

Hands On Nashville Announces 2021 Strobel Volunteer Awards Recipients

Middle Tennesseans were honored today for their volunteerism during Hands On Nashville’s 35th annual Mary Catherine Strobel Volunteer Awards, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company. Recipients were announced on HON’s website and social media channels and featured on Lightning 100. The Strobel Awards is an annual event that recognizes...
Chippewa County, MIMarie Evening News

CCCU announces second recipient of “Unsung Hero Award”

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Chippewa County Credit Union presented Tracy Menard with the second quarter Unsung Hero Award on July 15. Menard, who has been a teacher for Sault Area Public Schools for 22 years, was selected for the countless hours she has given to her students and the community. Her work within the school spreads beyond her classroom and leaves a lasting impact on Sault High students. From organizing “Challenge Day,” a nationally recognized program to help unite students, and “Kids Against Hunger,” an event designed to package 10,000 meals, with one-third of these meals going to local agencies, Menard is passionate about empowering students and leading by example.
Tallahassee, FLtallahasseemagazine.com

Distinguished Leadership Awards

Leadership Tallahassee, a program of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, will recognize the Honorable William Montford with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. The group also will announce the recipients of three other awards — Leadership Pacesetter, Leader of the Year and Servant Leadership — at the Distinguished Leadership Awards at the University Center Club. Table sponsorships and tickets are available at LeadershipTallahassee.com.
Laurel, MDLas Vegas Herald

Maryland University of Integrative Health Announces 2021 Award Recipients

Laurel, Md.- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced today the 2021 student, faculty, and staff recipients of its annual awards. A virtual awards event was held to recognize the award nominees and recipients. Fourteen graduating students in MUIH's Acupuncture, Ayurveda, Health and Wellness Coaching, Health Promotion, Herbal Medicine, Integrative...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

AHEC's Bazan honored for determination, leadership with national award

Julie Bazan, the executive director of MRGB-AHEC, has received a distinguished national award that honors her determination, leadership and the far reach she has in national and local networks that serve communities. Bazan, who started out as a secretary, the only full-time employee in 1993 when the Mid-Rio Grande Border...
Clemmons, NCclemmonscourier.net

The Shallow Ford Foundation announced recipients of the Leslie Martin Scholarship award

The Shallow Ford Foundation announced two recipients of the Leslie Martin Scholarship award, Emani Jones and Maci Szeremeta. John Stewart, a long-time supporter of higher education and a Rotarian, created the John Stewart Scholarship Fund with the Foundation. The Leslie Martin Scholarship Award honors Martin, an educator at West Forsyth High School, for the impact she has made on hundreds of young adults as they prepare for the next step in their educational journey. The scholarship recognizes two students each year with a financial scholarship to continue their education.
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

Former PVAMU SGA President honored as first recipient of United States Marine Corps’ Excellence in Leadership Award

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (July 14, 2021) – Recent Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) alumna Alanna Gaskin ‘21, well known as the university’s 2020-2021 Student Government Association (SGA) president, received the first United States Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award. Gaskin was presented with a plaque and certificate just before graduating from PVAMU this spring with a B.A. in political science and a minor in legal studies.
CharitiesTimes Union

Navy SEAL Foundation Announces 2021 Patriot Award Recipient

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) is pleased to announce David Herro has been selected to receive the 2021 NSF Patriot Award. The prestigious award is presented to an individual or organization that has contributed significantly to our nation and who has demonstrated and upheld the same values epitomized by the Navy SEAL community.
AdvocacyPosted by
Big Country News

Pullman Regional Hospital's Women's Leadership Guild Now Accepting Grant Applications For $2,000 Grant Awards

PULLMAN - The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild is now accepting grant applications from regional non-profit agencies dedicated to supporting women’s and children’s health and wellness. The application deadline to apply for a $2,000 grant award is August 1st, and applications can be found online at www.pullmanregional.org/wlg. “We look...
Pittsfield, MAiBerkshires.com

Rotary Club of Pittsfield Announces Kagan Award Recipients

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Melissa Mazzeo and Bernie Klem are the 44th recipients of the Dr. David B. Kagan Award. This award was established in 1977, in memory of Dr. David B. Kagan, a long-time Pittsfield Rotarian and community citizen. The award has been given annually to one female and one...
Venice, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Leadership Venice Selects InStride Therapy as 'Class Project' Recipient

The Leadership Venice class of 2021—a program of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce—has selected InStride Therapy as the recipient of its "class project." Project plans include upgrading InStride's Sensory Arena with a sand path, a wooden board path, a stone path, a sensory garden with horse friendly plants, and multi-touch point activity boards. Work will also include improving and repairing some of the existing structures.
CollegesMySanAntonio

NAfME Announces Estelle Jorgensen as the Recipient of the 2020 NAfME Senior Researcher Award

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is pleased to present Estelle Jorgensen, Professor Emeritus at Indiana University, as the seventeenth recipient of the NAfME Senior Researcher Award. The award, which recognizes significant, long-term scholarship in music education, was presented to Jorgensen on February 27 at the 2021 NAfME Music Research and Teacher Education Biennial Conference, which took place virtually February 25–27.
Miami-dade County, FLPosted by
Clayton Gutzmore

Let's Build It Together: Center for Black Innovation announces recipients of their Ecosystem Builders Fellowship.

The Center For Black Innovation (CFBI) is an entity that has assisted South Florida Black entrepreneurs for years. Formerly known as Black Tech Week and Code Fever, the organization has brought resources to the locals who are serious about starting and scaling a business. Now CFBI's latest project is ready to make changes across the country. CFBI has selected its first cohort of entrepreneurs for its Ecosystem Builders Fellowship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy