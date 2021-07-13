Netrix Acquires Managed IT Services Business Unit from Contegix

Empower Retirement is acquiring Prudential Financial Inc.'s full-service retirement business in a deal valued at $3.55 billion, the companies said Wednesday in a joint release. The deal is expected to add expertise, and an expanded product portfolio to Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Empower's business and drive scale. The business will be bolstered by $2.1 billion of capital through a combination of the balance sheet of the acquired business plus Empower capital and surplus. Prudential's retirement recordkeeping business consists of more than 4,300 workplace savings plans, involving abut 4 million plan participants with $314 billion in assets. The business has more...