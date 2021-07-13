This Canceled HBO Series Just Picked Up A Ton Of Emmy Nominations
"Lovecraft Country" was one of the few buzzworthy shows to come out of HBO in recent years. The series, which followed Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) throughout the segregated 1950s United States, drew a ton of attention. Not only did it make effective use out of various horror concepts, including literal and societal monsters present within America. It also served as a fantastic showcase for Majors and the rest of the top-notch cast, including Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael K. Williams.www.looper.com
