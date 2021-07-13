This Canceled HBO Series Just Picked Up A Ton Of Emmy Nominations

Emmy winner Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere, American Son) has signed on to produce and star in Rockaway, Netflix’s film adaptation of the memoir by Diane Cardwell. The memoir centers on a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing, while working on a routine assignment. Subsequently, she finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known, towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt published Rockaway: Surfing Headlong into a New Life last year, with Outside Magazine naming it as one of the Best Adventure Travel Books of the Year. NAACP Image Award winner Nichelle...