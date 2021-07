These days, when Brooks Koepka or Bryson DeChambeau speaks, the other tends to respond. Just use Friday’s round at The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s as evidence. If you missed why DeChambeau’s made headlines this week, you have plenty of catching up to do. Luckily, we’re here to fill you in. DeChambeau said his “driver sucks” after a tough opening round at the Open. Cobra, the manufacturer of his driver, then called him out for his comments. DeChambeau wound up apologizing a day later.