Critical Section Of Northeast 100th Avenue Washed Out By Tropical Storm Elsa
After Tropical Storm Elsa reached Gainesville on July 7, the road paving way over the creek located at NE 100th Avenue collapsed, leaving residents waterlocked. Alachua County spokesperson Mark Sexton said similar flooding issues have occurred in the Fairbanks area when heavier storms came through. But because this community resides on private property, Sexton said there is little the county can do.www.wuft.org
Comments / 0