Joy Smith, owner of the Sorelle catering company, will soon expand her culinary business with a brick and mortar location in Homewood. Smith plans to open Sorelle Cafe in August at 903 Broadway Street in the heart of Homewood’s walkable business district. The cafe will be a grab-and-go eatery serving items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Sorelle will offer both single portions as well as family-style meals. Outdoor and indoor seating will be available for patrons who would like to enjoy their food in the cafe. The restaurant will also have a pie counter featuring baked goods of the week. Smith has hired Daniel Roy, a veteran chef whose culinary resume includes Galley & Garden, as Sorelle’s executive sous chef.