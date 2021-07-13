Cancel
Agriculture

Argentine beef exports fell 6.6% in May yr/yr - industry chamber

 12 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's beef exports had a year-on-year drop of 6.6% in May, to 55,700 tonnes, due to a suspension of shipments that took effect in the second half of that month, the country's CICCRA meat industry chamber said in a report on Tuesday. Argentina is...

