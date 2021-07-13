RSS names new principals at Knollwood, Landis, North Rowan Middle, Summit Virtual Academy
SALISBURY – The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday announced four new principals at the district’s schools for the coming school year. Kimberly Martin was named principal of Knollwood Elementary. Ashley Roach was named principal of Landis Elementary. Jonathan Clark was named principal of North Rowan Middle School. Greg Kuhn was named principal at Summit Virtual Academy.salisburypost.com
