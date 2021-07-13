Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Groupeasy Answers the Call for a Simple, Affordable and All-in-One Solution for Group Communication and Organization

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Groupeasy, the powerful, all-in-one software solution for group communication, collaboration and scheduling, today officially launched as the company scales to meet the needs of groups seeking an easier way to engage members through one multifaceted web application. Groupeasy solves the communication, organization and data...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Software Companies#Group Therapy#Data Monetization#Prweb#Co Founder#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Software
Related
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Keynova Group Releases 2021 Small Business Banker Scorecard

WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Keynova Group, the leading competitive intelligence source for digital financial services, today announced the results of its 2021 Small Business Banker Scorecard. The annual Scorecard measures the digital user experience of small businesses at seven leading financial institutions. Bank of America has secured the leadership position, placing first for Overall Score based on 400+ criteria.
ElectronicsQSR Web

Communicator: The perfect Drive-In solution!

Transform your establishment's communication! With the outdoor communicator, make communication more dynamic, modern and interactive. The integrated display facilitates the dissemination of images or videos of the dishes and menus of your establishment in an interesting and very attractive setting for customers. Customers are more selective than ever and more...
InternetMacRumors Forums

Google Meet Places One-Hour Cap on Group Video Calls for Non-Paying Users

Google has brought in 60-minute group video call limits for Google Meet users with free Gmail accounts, according to recently updated support pages (via 9to5Google). The Meet service was originally exclusive to paying G-Suite members, but "unlimited" (up to 24 hour) group calls were made available for free to all users with a Google account in April 2020, in order to see off competition from Zoom and to help mitigate the impact of the global health crisis on work and relationship patterns.
Small BusinessVentureBeat

Clariti is a web app for small businesses that offers easy organization and communication

“When things get so big, I don’t trust them at all. You want some control. You’ve got to keep it small.” – Peter Gabriel, “D.I.Y.”. It’s the David vs. Goliath principle. Sure, a giant can stomp and inflict seismic change, but if you need a smart, efficient answer for handling a new change or requirement, David can run circles around the behemoth, trying new approaches and adapting on the fly to in-the-moment data for needed adjustments.
ComputersEurekAlert

Communication strongly linked to productivity in a software organization

A novel analysis of 3 years of conversations at a software engineering organization suggests a strong relationship between communication and productivity. Arindam Dutta of Arizona State University, U.S., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on July 14, 2021. According to widespread belief, communication within an...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
IndustryMySanAntonio

ESP Logistics Technology Forms Partnership with Gannett Fleming, Acquires GeoDecisions' Track Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a SaaS solutions firm that provides disparate logistics operating systems with a common intraoperative supply chain connectivity platform, is today announcing that it has formed an equity partnership with Gannett Fleming and acquired the firm's GeoDecisions Track platform. Saybrook Management, a strategic investor, operator, and advisor in logistics, productivity enhancement, and technology for the past 30 years, led the technology acquisition and joint venture transaction.
EconomyMySanAntonio

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
Technologyaithority.com

Vocera Introduces New Cloud-Based Clinical Communication And Collaboration Solution

Vocera Edge maximizes EHR investments and empowers mobile clinicians. Vocera Communications, Inc. a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge. Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments, while empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering meaningful information at the point of care. The software as a service (SaaS) solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and adoption, and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

SaaS Solutions Provider Kdan Mobile Software Raises $16 Million in Series B Funding From Group of Tier-One Global Investors

Investment Underscores the Importance of Modern Cloud-based Productivity and Business Tools for the Post-Pandemic Hybrid Workforce. Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a SaaS company that designs and provides cloud-based productivity and content creation solutions for desktop, web and mobile environments, announced that it has raised $16M in Series B funding from a who’s who of global investors, including Dattoz Partners (South Korea), WI Harper Group (U.S.), Taiwania Capital (Taiwan) and Golden Asia Fund Mitsubishi UFJ Capital (Japan). Lead Series B investor, Dattoz Partners, will take a seat on the Kdan Mobile Board to help guide the company as it expands its global footprint.
Internetwpunj.edu

WP Communication Professors Find that Organizations Can Best Respond to a Crisis on Twitter by Assuming Responsibility, Showing Support, and Offering Solutions

New research by William Paterson University communication professors Kyung-Hyan “Angie” Yoo and Jennifer Owlett found that organizations can best respond to a crisis on Twitter by assuming responsibility, putting the emotions of the receiver first, showing support and offering solutions. Their study, “The Importance of Person-Centered Messages (PCMs) in Crisis...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Building A High-Performance Solution Sales Organization

The number one thing I hear from C-Suite leaders about their Sales organization: they want their sales team to be better at selling solutions, and to from a transactional approach to a consultative approach. Remarkably, I was hearing the same thing from executives ten, even twenty years ago. Why aren’t sales professionals better at this already? After all, we’ve been training salespeople in the principles of consultative selling and selling solutions for more than 40 years!
EducationMySanAntonio

Award-Winning Digital Education Solutions Provider Shmoop Adds New Board Advisor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Shmoop, the award-winning digital education solutions provider, has announced that Lindsey Kneuven has joined their efforts as a Board Advisor. With Lindsey’s expertise in the Social Impact space, Shmoop will focus additional time on working with nonprofits and other social benefit organizations to help students across the country gain access to The Shmoop Heartbeat™.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Aragon Identifies 15 Major Vendors in the Intelligent Contact Center Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Aragon Research identifies fifteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs), 2021, published today. The report states that the ICC market is in the midst of consolidation as the demand for intelligent contact centers has grown during the pandemic.
InternetMySanAntonio

Foxhound Releases Top 5 Reasons eCommerce Growth Is Accelerating Rapidly

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Foxhound LLC, a digital marketing company has recently released the top five reasons eCommerce continues to grow. This incredible growth will impact digital branding and marketing for years to come, according to the company. eCommerce growth is accelerating at a truly rapid pace. According...
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cyara Receives TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform as a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With JR George, Administrative Vice President At Trustco...
Aerospace & DefenseMySanAntonio

OneSky Selected by NASA to Participate in Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. OneSky, a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions, has announced it has been selected to participate in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The AAM National Campaign will bring together thought leaders from around the world to gather research which will enable a safe, secure, and effective advanced air mobility system in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy