Dragon Ball Super has revealed the name of its next movie that is set to arrive in 2022, with the next chapter using the title of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which was revealed during the Comic-Con Panel for the hard-hitting action series. The surprising panel not only gave us the name of the upcoming film, but it also showed us new designs for some of our favorite characters, as well as changing the game when it comes to the likes of Pan and Piccolo with some new looks that show the series takes place in the future of the franchise.