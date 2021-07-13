Rat Queens: To The Slaughter Hits Kickstarter
Your favorite group of mercenaries is now taking over your tabletop, as the Rat Queens are starring in a new board game from Deep Water Games titled Rat Queens: To The Slaughter, and the game is live on Kickstarter now. The new game has already hit its funding goal of $60,000 but there are plenty of other stretch goals to hit, including a very secret one that is titled the Book of Hannah. There are also a number of expansions available, including the Braga Expansion and the Evil Hannah Expansion, which you get with the Battle Maiden ($79.00) and Ultimate Rat Queens - All In tiers ($139.00) respectively.comicbook.com
