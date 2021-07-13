Cancel
Rat Queens: To The Slaughter Hits Kickstarter

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour favorite group of mercenaries is now taking over your tabletop, as the Rat Queens are starring in a new board game from Deep Water Games titled Rat Queens: To The Slaughter, and the game is live on Kickstarter now. The new game has already hit its funding goal of $60,000 but there are plenty of other stretch goals to hit, including a very secret one that is titled the Book of Hannah. There are also a number of expansions available, including the Braga Expansion and the Evil Hannah Expansion, which you get with the Battle Maiden ($79.00) and Ultimate Rat Queens - All In tiers ($139.00) respectively.

