Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Bachelorette’ contestant apologizes for past homophobic, racist tweets

By MURI ASSUNÇÃO
CharlotteObserver.com
 12 days ago

A popular reality contestant is apologizing for recently unearthed “ignorant and hurtful” tweets in which he used homophobic slurs and insulted Black women. Justin Glaze, an investment sales consultant who became an early fan favorite in the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” shocked many fans late last week after screenshots of tweets he wrote 10 years ago resurfaced on Reddit.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Kufrin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette#Abc#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What do Justin Glaze’s past tweets say?

JUSTIN Glaze is one of Katie Thurston's alleged final four men on season 17 of The Bachelorette. The contestant was forced to apologize for past "racist" and "homophobic" tweets he uploaded as a teenager. Who is Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze?. Among the eligible bachelors this season, Justin Glaze is one...
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Karl Smith Is Grilled Over the Drama He Caused in Heated Bachelorette: Men Tell All Preview

In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday, July 26's Men Tell All episode for season 17 of The Bachelorette, the men confront Karl Smith for telling Katie Thurston that there were multiple contestants who weren't there for the right reasons. While this is a staple situation in Bachelor nation—like, who isn't trying to become the next Bachelor?—the news rattled Katie, causing her to have doubt in her suitors.
Baltimore, MDnickiswift.com

Why The Bachelorette's Justin Glaze Is Apologizing

Katie Thurston, the Season 17 lead looking for love on "The Bachelorette," is down to just seven men in her search for love. Justin Glaze, a 27-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland is one of them. But some of Justin's offensive tweets, which he wrote as a teen between 2009 and 2011, resurfaced on Reddit over the weekend, per People. And now the contestant is apologizing for his past comments.
TV ShowsHollywood Life

Hunter Montgomery: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Making Waves With The Other Guys

After getting last week’s group date rose, Hunter Montgomery is more confident than ever on ‘The Bachelorette’ — and it’s starting to get to some of the other men. After Thomas Jacobs’ elimination on season 17 of The Bachelorette, a new “villain” has emerged. On the July 5 episode, Hunter Montgomery’s cocky attitude began making some waves with the other men in the house. Hunter got Katie Thurston’s group date rose during the July 5 episode, but still made sure to nab some one-on-one time with her at the cocktail party, which rubbed other guys, who didn’t have roses yet, the wrong way.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette Contestant Justin Glaze Addresses "Hurtful" Use of "Slurs"

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" The Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze is addressing the recent discussion concerning his resurfaced tweets. In light of a Redditor last week sharing tweets Justin posted between 2009 and 2011 that included homophobic and misogynistic remarks, the 27-year-old reality TV personality...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Get To Know ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Andrew Spencer

One of Katie Thurston’s contestants on The Bachelorette is getting a lot of fan reaction. Andrew Spencer has captured Katie’s attention and many fans across America. Fans loved Andrew and Katie’s one on one date last week. They obviously have a connection. Will he be the one? Keep reading to find out some things fans should know about Andrew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy