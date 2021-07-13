Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Latest Study on Drone Logistics and Transportation Market hints a True Blockbuster

atlantanews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, Freight Drones, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones], Applications [Commercial, Military] & Key Players Such as Pinc Solutions, Cana Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, Dronescan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Workhorse Group, Skycart, Skysense, Zipline, Flirtey, Flytrex, Altitude Angel & Airmap etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Drone Logistics and Transportation report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Price Analysis#Market Trends#Htf Mi Analyst#Freight Drones#Passenger Drones#Ambulance Drones#Cana Advisors#Drone Delivery Canada#Dronescan Hardis Group#Infinium Robotics#Matternet#Workhorse Group#Skycart#Flirtey#Flytrex#Manufacturing Analysis#Export Import
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
News Break
Technology
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Sweden
Country
Vietnam
Country
Netherlands
Related
Worlduasweekly.com

Meituan Unveils Self-Developed Drone Model, Plans for Drone Logistics Network at 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Meituan (HKG: 3690) (the “Company”), China’s leading e-commerce platform for services, today introduced a new, self-developed drone model and announced plans for a drone logistics network pilot program in Shanghai. The announcement was made at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, where Meituan demonstrated how drones and delivery riders could conceivably work together to deliver orders.
Economyatlantanews.net

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Revenue Based Financing Market Bigger Than Expected | Earnest Capital, Decathlon Capital Partners, Flexible Capital Fund

The ' Revenue Based Financing market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Revenue Based Financing derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Revenue Based Financing market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Businessatlantanews.net

Geospatial Analytics Market projected to reach $107.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.6%

According to a new market research report "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, Solution (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analytics), Service, Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The geospatial analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 59.5 billion in 2021 to USD 107.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market include the increasing number of AI and ML based GIS solutions, development of smart cities and urbanization, advancement of big data analytics, and increased deployment of IoT sensors across locations.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Breather Membranes Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2031

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.
Industryatlantanews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Industryatlantanews.net

Flow Battery Market Revenues to Grow 18.0% per year through 2026

According to a research report "Flow Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), Material, Storage (Compact and Large scale), Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, EV Charging Station), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Flow Battery Market size is expected to grow from USD 214 million in 2021 to USD 489 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by inherent advantages of flow batteries, increasing investments in renewable energy, high demand for flow batteries in utilities, and increase in telecommunication tower installations.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Service for Data Center Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

A data center is one of the most expensive possessions of any organization. As with any costly asset, enterprises routinely confront the build or buy decision. Data center services transform data center management, automation, and IT operations as they transition to a hybrid IT environment. These services offer the right people, processes, security, and technology across on-premise, cloud, and networks to optimize cloud and IT infrastructure. It offers full management and automation capabilities, so an organization can focus on strategic initiatives.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Kofax Inc, UiPath, Inc, Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc

The ' Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Bigger Than Expected | Direct Gap, StateFarm, Allstate Insurance Company

The ' Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market projected to reach $156.9 billion by 2024, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.0%

According to a new market research report "Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Type (Online Gaming, Music Streaming, VoD and Communication), Monetization Model (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, and Transaction-based), Streaming Device, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 81.6 billion in 2019 to USD 156.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019–2024. Major growth factors for the market include growth broadband and fixed data connection, and increase in usage of smart devices.
Drinksatlantanews.net

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Acoustic Tape Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to decrease sound transfer by isolating partitioning and party walls in all forms of construction, it plays an essential role in preventing 'flanking' noise coming from the flooring to the acoustic board. Also known as an isolation tape, the acoustic tape is produced using natural rubber pooled with recovery properties and excellent loading.
Economyatlantanews.net

Pension Insurance Market to Develop New Growth Story | UnitedHealth Group, Allianz SE, Kaiser Permanente

The latest study released on the Global Pension Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Pension Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amazon, Apple, Google LLC

The latest study released on the Global Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Entertainment Ecosystems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud Data Security Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, TitanHQ

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Data Security Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Softwareatlantanews.net

PC Inventory Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future: Belarc, Lansweeper, EasyVista, Grokability

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of PC Inventory Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "PC Inventory Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global PC Inventory Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the PC Inventory Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Management Consulting Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Deloitte Consulting, PwC, EY

The latest study released on the Global Management Consulting Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Management Consulting Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy