Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Financial Rating Agencies Reaffirm City’s Top-Tier Bond Rating

norwalkct.org
 14 days ago

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced today that the City of Norwalk received confirmation that the three major rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings each have reaffirmed the city’s “Triple A” bond rating with a stable outlook as Norwalk emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aaa rating from Moody’s and the AAA ratings from S&P and Fitch represent the highest ratings awarded by each of these agencies. The AAA ratings were assigned before the City’s bond sale scheduled for this Thursday, July 15, where about $46 million Series A tax-exempt and $46 million Series B taxable bonds will be issued. Proceeds will be used to fund capital projects and replace higher interest rate loans, which will result in taxpayer savings.

www.norwalkct.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Norwalk, CT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#S P Global Ratings#Moody#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy