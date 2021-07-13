Padma Lakshmi’s Favorite Etsy Planter Just So Happens to Be Self-Watering

Whether you know her as the TV host from "Top Chef" or the creator of the critically acclaimed Hulu series, "Taste the Nation," Padma Lakshmi is a recipe for success. The reality star is a powerhouse when it comes to all things food. Lakshmi credits her former modeling days to helping launch her culinary career. "It allowed me to travel all over the world, taste the world, and explore places I never would have gotten the opportunity to go to," she shared in an interview with Bravo TV. The Emmy nominee can also add New York Times best-selling author to her impressive resume. Lakshmi is the author of two cookbooks, "Easy Exotic," and "Tangy, Tart, Hot & Sweet," and has also written a memoir titled "Love, Loss and What We Ate." She also has an upcoming children book's "Tomatoes For Neela," publishing in August.
