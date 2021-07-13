Cancel
Economy

Zeke Unterberg: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner

By Department of Energy, Office of Science
Newswise
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT DID THE 2011 EARLY CAREER AWARD ALLOW YOU TO DO?. Harnessing energy from nuclear fusion is widely regarded as one of the grand challenges of the 21st century, as it would create a virtually inexhaustible, non-carbon-based energy source capable of meeting global energy needs. Currently, the Sun is the...

Manhattan, KSk-state.edu

Grain scientist receives Early Career Engineer of the Year Award

Kaliramesh Siliveru, assistant professor of grain science in the College of Agriculture, has been awarded the 2021 Early Career Engineer of the Year Award by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers' Association of Agricultural, Biological, and Food Engineers of Indian Origin. This award recognizes the outstanding engineering achievements in design, research, development, or management made by young professional agricultural, biological and food engineers in the past three years.
Houston, TXDaily Cougar Online

CEE's Shaffer earns NSF CAREER award

The Cullen College of Engineering is happy to announce that Devin L. Shaffer, Ph.D., an Assistant Professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, is the latest member of the faculty to receive a National Science Foundation CAREER award. Presented once a year, the awards provided financial support for five...
CollegesPicayune Item

USM polymer professor earns Department of Energy Early Career Research Award

University of Southern Mississippi (USM) polymer Professor Xiaodan Gu has joined an elite group of scientists nationwide as the recipient of an Early Career Research grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The award includes $150,000 per year in funding distributed over five years to cover salary and research expenses.
Houston, TXrice.edu

Vicente Ordóñez joins Rice with CAREER Award

HOUSTON – (July 13, 2021) – Training a computer to see a chair may be relatively simple, but training it to recognize “chair-ness” is a challenge. Vicente Ordóñez, a newly minted associate professor of computer science at Rice’s Brown School of Engineering, is taking it on with the help of a prestigious National Science Foundation CAREER Award, given to promising faculty members in the early stages of their academic careers.
IndustryOak Ridge National Laboratory

Zeke Unterberg: A Decade of Fusion Work

After ORNL senior research scientist Zeke Unterberg was recognized in 2011 with a Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science’s Early Career Award, he took on the task of studying edge-localized modes (ELM), one of the most common complications in operating tokamaks. “These high-energy ‘burps’ akin to solar flares can...
Engineeringcase.edu

‘Soft robots’ researcher awarded NSF CAREER award

Kathryn Daltorio among multiple winners from Case School of Engineering for prestigious National Science Foundation award; will support ongoing research. Kathryn “Kati” Daltorio has already dedicated most of her time at Case Western Reserve University to developing more responsive “soft robots.”. Now, she has a National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Announcing the AI Innovation Awards winners at Transform 2021

After hearing from AI executives, scientists, and leaders during the Transform 2021 virtual conference, it is clear innovation in the field abounds. The AI Innovation Awards caps off a week of celebrating companies and individuals pushing the AI boundaries to discover new capabilities. The third annual AI Innovation Awards honors...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

See 7 Jaw-Dropping New Photos Of Jupiter Taken This Week By NASA’s Juno

More beautiful images of Jupiter are streaming in from NASA’s Juno spacecraft 390 million miles/628 million kilometers away. Freshly arrived across NASA’s Deep Space Network after crossing 34 light-minutes and swiftly processed by a team of volunteer “citizen scientists,” the latest images show the Solar System’s biggest planet looking as fabulous as Juno raced from pole to pole in under three hours.
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Scientists Analyze Marsquakes To Determine the Structure of Mars’ Crust

Based on the analysis of marsquakes recorded by NASA’s InSight mission, the structure of Mars’ crust has now been determined in absolute numbers for the first time. Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 or 39 kilometers thick. That is the result of an international research team led by geophysicist Dr. Brigitte Knapmeyer-Endrun at the University of Cologne’s Institute of Geology and Mineralogy and Dr. Mark Panning at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology (Caltech). InSight stands for “Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport.” NASA’s lander, which landed on Mars on 26 November 2018, explores the crust, mantle and core of the red planet. The paper “Thickness and structure of the Martian crust from InSight seismic data” was published in the journal Science on July 23, 2021.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Needle in a Haystack: Planetary Nebulae Detected in Distant Galaxies

Using data from the MUSE instrument, researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP) succeeded in detecting extremely faint planetary nebulae in distant galaxies. The method used, a filter algorithm in image data processing, opens up new possibilities for cosmic distance measurement – and thus also for determining the Hubble constant.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope to Explore a Neighboring, Dusty Planetary System

Researchers will take stock of the dust in the debris disk surrounding the nearby star Beta Pictoris. Planetary systems are very busy places. In addition to the planets orbiting their host star, planetary systems are chock full of dust and other fragments left over from planet formation – a debris disk. Our own solar system includes the Kuiper Belt, which begins beyond Neptune. Younger systems, though, are a bit less “organized.” Take Beta Pictoris, a planetary system only 63 light-years away with a mature star, at least two planets, and the first comets discovered outside our solar system. Although researchers have observed it with powerful space- and ground-based telescopes since the 1980s, there’s still a lot we don’t yet know about its overall makeup. That’s why researchers will study the dusty disk of Beta Pictoris with Webb to better map out its dusty contents.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Space-Based Infrared Imaging Reveals the Nighttime Weather on Venus

Little is known about the weather at night on Venus as the absence of sunlight makes imaging difficult. Now, researchers have devised a way to use infrared sensors on board the Venus orbiter Akatsuki to reveal the first details of the nighttime weather of our nearest neighbor. Their analytical methods could be used to study other planets including Mars and gas giants as well. Furthermore, the study of Venusian weather granted by their methods could allow researchers to learn more about the mechanisms underpinning Earth’s weather systems.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Turning at Top Speed: Scientists Observe a New Kind of Light Emission

Scientists observe a new kind of light emission when electrons in topological insulators abruptly reverse their direction of motion. The new findings are reported in the journal “Nature.”. To change the direction of motion of a massive object, such as a car, it has to be slowed down and brought...
Physicswashingtonnewsday.com

Physicists Elevate a Glass Nanosphere Into Quantum Mechanics

Physicists Elevate a Glass Nanosphere Into Quantum Mechanics. Quantum mechanics is concerned with the behavior of the Universe on an ultra-small scale: with atoms and subatomic particles that behave in ways that classical physics cannot account for. To investigate this tension between quantum and classical mechanics, scientists are seeking to make larger and larger objects act quantum-like.
PhysicsUniversity of Arkansas

Physicists Create Polarization Vortices in a Two-Dimensional Material

A U of A research team, in conjunction with researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics and Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences, has discovered polarization vortices in two-dimensional (2D) ferroelectrics. U of A physics postdoctoral research associate John W. Villanova led the theory contribution to the paper...
Industrypioneerpublishers.com

The many colors of hydrogen

I had been following the development of a “hydrogen economy” out of the corner of my eye, but I was caught flat-footed when a friend asked me: “What’s the difference between green and blue hydrogen?”. I didn’t know it came in colors. So, I dug into this question and found...
AstronomyMySanAntonio

Traces of life on Mars may have been erased, according to NASA

In 2011 the Curiosity Rover was sent to Mars to collect stones from a location where a lake used to exist. It is important because the fact that there was water could indicate that at some point there was life on the desert planet. The clay samples that the robot...

