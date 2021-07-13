Cancel
Russellville, KY

Bro. Tom Moody

Franklin Favorite
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBro. Tom Moody, age 87, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. Tom was born in Pineville, Ky. on Feb. 14, 1934, to the late Edgar and Pearl (Mason) Moody. Bro. Tom was a member of the New Union Baptist Church. He was formerly a minister with Guptons Grove Baptist Church and pastored churches in Corbin, Maysville, and Lexington, Ky., and one in Indiana. He held several Baptist Association offices over the years. Tom was also a retired electrician and was involved in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He served in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a member of the Porter Masonic Lodge #137 in Valparaiso, Ind. Was a Rizpah Shriner and a member of the Lions Club. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

