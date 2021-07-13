NY should fill gaps in existing college financial aid programs (Your Letters)
New York state, Central New York and Le Moyne College are extremely fortunate to have Linda LeMura as the president of Le Moyne College. LeMura’s guest opinion (“Double the Pell Grant to make college accessible to all,” July 7, 2021) delivered an important message that was right on point. Too many students either borrow excessively or decided against further education because the short-term and long-term costs are too high. This affects students across the state. LeMura points out how increased Pell Grant funding can increase access and success for student who need financial help.www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0