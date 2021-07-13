NY should fill gaps in existing college financial aid programs (Your Letters)

You've signed up for all the available scholarships and figured out ways to save on college tuition, but we hate to break it to you: that's only the beginning of the expenditures ahead of you. College students pay about $1,200 per year for textbooks, and the average meal plan costs about $4,500 per year. And while the average cost of course materials ($400) has actually declined in recent years, there's no getting around the simple fact that college expenses pile up fast.