Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

Seven streets added to road construction schedule in Niagara Falls

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hjnY_0avhCyeb00

Seven more streets have been added to the road work schedule in Niagara Falls as of Tuesday. The construction is scheduled to begin the week of July 19.

Streets scheduled are:

  • Cedar Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
  • Spruce Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
  • Elmwood Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
  • Ashland Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
  • Willow Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
  • Linwood Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street

Mayor Robert Restaino and the City of Niagara Falls will continue to provide updates on scheduled work on the city's website and on Facebook.

Comments / 0

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Linwood, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whirlpool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy