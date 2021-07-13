Seven streets added to road construction schedule in Niagara Falls

Seven more streets have been added to the road work schedule in Niagara Falls as of Tuesday. The construction is scheduled to begin the week of July 19.

Streets scheduled are:

Cedar Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street

Spruce Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street

Elmwood Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street

Ashland Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street

Willow Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street

Linwood Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street

Mayor Robert Restaino and the City of Niagara Falls will continue to provide updates on scheduled work on the city's website and on Facebook.