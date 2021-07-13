Seven streets added to road construction schedule in Niagara Falls
Seven more streets have been added to the road work schedule in Niagara Falls as of Tuesday. The construction is scheduled to begin the week of July 19.
Streets scheduled are:
- Cedar Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
- Spruce Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
- Elmwood Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
- Ashland Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
- Willow Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
- Linwood Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
Mayor Robert Restaino and the City of Niagara Falls will continue to provide updates on scheduled work on the city's website and on Facebook.
