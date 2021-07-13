Cancel
Growing Pains? Size Chart for Childhood Brain Development Created

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, nearly every pediatric doctor’s visit begins with three measurements: weight, height and head circumference. Compared to average growth charts of children across the country, established in the 1970s, a child’s numbers can confirm typical development or provide a diagnostic baseline to assess deviations from the curve. Yet, the brain, of vital importance to the child’s development, is merely hinted at in these measurements.

