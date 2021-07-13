Cancel
Malin Akerman on Raising Her Son as a "Kind and Caring" Person

If you don't already know her name, you definitely know Malin Akerman's face. The 43-year-old Hollywood darling has been in 70 movies and television shows (Showtime's 'Billions,' the 'Rock of Ages' movie, and more); and although Akerman is best known as an "actor," the title that carries the most weight for her is "mom." The working mother to 8-year-old, Sebastian, says her priority is being with her family as much as possible.

