With the MLB trade deadline just weeks away and the Dodgers suddenly in need of starting pitching help, we discuss if LA should consider trading for Atlanta Braves veteran hurler, Charlie Morton. After the Rays declined to pick up his club option, the two-time All-Star signed a one-year $15 million contract with Atlanta to help get them over the top in the postseason. However, due to injuries and mediocre play, Atlanta finds themselves currently in third place in the NL East and could look to be sellers at the deadline.