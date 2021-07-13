Cancel
‘Loki’: Tara Strong Weighs in on Miss Minutes’ Cuteness Competition With Alligator Loki

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
republic-online.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki‘s finale episode looms large and one of its biggest mysteries is also one of its cutest cast members, Miss Minutes. Voiced by Tara Strong (The Fairly OddParents, Powerpuff Girls), the orange clock knows a lot about the TVA, an organization that Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and more are eager to unravel. Below, Strong is discussing how the fan-favorite came together behind the scenes, teases what Miss Minutes might know heading into the finale, and she weighs in on the brewing competition between her character and the mesmerizing Alligator Loki.

