Lorenzen Wright’s sons featured in upcoming ESPN documentary

By Landon Negri
Riverside Press Enterprise
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will be featured in a documentary airing as part of ESPN’s E60 programming on Wednesday night. “A Murder in Memphis” is set to air at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Wright’s twin sons, Lamar and Shamar — both products of Murrieta Mesa High School — discuss their father, their parents and the accusations against their mother, according to a release.

www.pe.com

