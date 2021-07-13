NY Knicks: B/R keeps linking Collin Sexton as possible trade target

The NY Knicks will certainly be one of the most buzzed-about teams in the association this offseason after having themselves a surprisingly stupendous campaign in 2020-21. Winning 41 games, nabbing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference Standings, and earning their first playoff berth since 2013 has the Knickerbockers once again relevant and, this summer, Leon Rose and co. will look to capitalize on these successes by bolstering their roster to better compliment Most Improved Player, Julius Randle, and Coach of the Year, Tom Thibodeau.