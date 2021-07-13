Samurai Warriors 5 Demo Goes Live Later This Month With Cross-Progression
Ahead of its July 27 global launch, a demo for Samurai Warriors 5 will go live on July 20 with cross-progression, publisher Koei Tecmo announced. The Samurai Warriors 5 demo--available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and presumably next-gen hardware)--is just a small vertical slice of the hack-and-slash game. It will include two stages and four playable characters, as well as transferable progress to the full game.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0