Samurai Warriors 5 Demo Goes Live Later This Month With Cross-Progression

Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC is live on all platforms, and it brings a ton of new content to the game, including three new characters, customizable moves, a survival mode, and many balance changes. The new characters include Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder, and Shiva, all of whom served as bosses in the base game. The latter two are also characters from previous Streets of Rage games. [Update: Switch players may be unable to get the DLC for a period of days, due to an issue.]