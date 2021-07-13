The Real Reason Drinking Coffee Can Make You Feel Trapped

Oh, coffee. As far as we're concerned, that old Folgers ad got it right — the best part of waking up, for us, is having some coffee in our cup. Many is the night we've gone to bed already dreaming about our morning cup of joe, and many is the morning we've reached for the coffee pot within minutes of rolling out of bed. Contrary to what you might have heard about coffee, there's absolutely no reason not to have a habit as long as you take your java unsweetened and limit your total caffeine consumption to 400 milligrams or less per day (via Johns Hopkins).