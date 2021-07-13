Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

USNC-Tech and Blue Origin win a contract for nuclear thermal propulsion design

By Alan Boyle
geekwire.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies and its partners are among three teams winning $5 million contracts from NASA and the Department of Energy to develop reactor designs for space-based nuclear thermal propulsion systems. USNC-Tech’s partners include its parent company, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp., and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin...

Jeff Bezos
