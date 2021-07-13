KSU’s Montavious Murphy enters the transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s hooper Montavious Murphy announced he will enter the transfer portal and leave the Wildcats. “After “much” consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Murphy said in a statement to Twitter. “I would like to thank coach Brad Korn and coach Weber for recruiting me and also like to thank the rest of the coaching staff for their help along the way. I am thankful for all the great experiences I have had here at Kansas State and I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. I feel that it is time for a new chapter in my basketball career and I can’t wait to get started.”