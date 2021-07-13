Boston Bruins 2021 Player Grades: Jaroslav Halak tired out
Moving on with our Boston Bruins 2021 Player Grades series, we now analyze the third and most likely final season as backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak with the B’s. Jaroslav Halak started off this shortened season red-hot. However, it would turn out to be his worst season with Boston. Over his first three starts of the season, Halak wouldn’t allow more than two goals in a game and hold a save percentage (SV%) of .938.causewaycrowd.com
Comments / 0