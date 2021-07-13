Boston Bruins 2021 Player Grades: Jaroslav Halak tired out

The 2021 NHL Entry Draft is in the books, and the next big step in the offseason for the Boston Bruins and GM Don Sweeney is free agency. A major piece of business is out of the way with the completion of Taylor Hall’s extension. The left wing and former first overall pick in 2010 agreed to a four-year deal that will pay him $24 million. It’s another solid contract that doesn’t break the bank in Boston, giving the GM maximum flexibility to retain key personnel while pursuing other options on the market. Hall seems truly happy in Boston, which is a great sign given that he has been a hockey nomad over the past several years. With his dynamic skating and talent, Hall deserves to be in a stable situation at this stage of his career.