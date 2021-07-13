Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Zoo's Amur Leopard is Pregnant

By sbzoo
Santa Barbara Edhat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Barbara Zoo family is growing! The Zoo’s Animal Care and Health team has confirmed that Ajax, its female Amur leopard, is pregnant and due later this summer. This will be the first Amur leopard birth at the Santa Barbara Zoo in more than 20 years. Amur leopards are the most endangered of all the big cats, with less than 100 remaining in the wild, and the Zoo has been attempting to breed the species for several years now as part of the conservation efforts for this species. The pairing of Ajax and the Zoo’s male Amur leopard and father, Kasha, was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) as part of the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program coordinated to maintain genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in human care.

