Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ukraine’s interior minister since 2014 submits resignation

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine’s interior minister announced Tuesday that he had submitted his resignation but didn’t give any reasons for his decision. “I express gratitude to the team of the Interior Ministry for the years of joint work. Thanks to every officer, private, and employee,” read a concise statement from Arsen Avakov posted on the ministry’s website and accompanied by a scanned copy of Avakov’s resignation letter.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Embezzlement#Corruption#Interior Minister#The Interior Ministry#Post Soviet#Parliament#Cabinet#National Guard#The Penta Center#The Associated Press#Ukrainian#The People Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
Worldtrust.org

Armenia's acting defence minister resigns - Ifax

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Armenia's acting Defence Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan has tendered his resignation, the Interfax news agency cited his ministry as saying on Tuesday. Harutyunyan was appointed defence minister last November after six weeks of fighting in which the Azeri army drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes...
Environmentwibqam.com

German interior minister rejects criticism over lack of flood warnings

STEINBACHTAL DAM, Germany (Reuters) – German interior minister Horst Seehofer rejected criticism the government had failed to warn people of last week’s floods, as the death toll from the country’s worst natural disaster in almost six decades rose above 160 people in Germany alone. Flooding has devastated parts of Western...
Public Safetybigrapidsnews.com

Albania ex-vice interior minister arrested for abuse of post

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A former Albanian deputy interior minister has been arrested on corruption accusations, authorities said Tuesday. A statement from the Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime said Rovena Voda, deputy interior minister from 2017 until 2020, was put under house arrest over allegations she was bribed to favor a person seeking a position as a public official.
Middle EastSeattle Times

Lebanese prime minister-designate resigns after nine months of gridlock

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, Saad Hariri, announced his resignation Thursday after nine months of political gridlock during which he failed to form a new government. Hariri was named prime minister in late October, nearly three months after a port explosion ripped through the capital, Beirut, killing more than 200...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Carl Bernstein: Trump is a 'war criminal'

New York (CNN) — Veteran journalist and author Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a "war criminal" on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "I think we need to calmly step back and maybe look at Trump in a different context," Bernstein told CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, adding that Trump is "our own American war criminal."
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Casey MichelTom Barrack suggests Trump's White House was even more vulnerable than we thought

On early Tuesday morning, federal authorities dropped a bombshell: According to prosecutors, an American close to the president was also working for a foreign dictatorship and had been trying to influence policy. The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleged an unregistered foreign agent named Thomas Barrack spent years liaising with the United Arab Emirates and then subtly attempting to maneuver former President Donald Trump toward UAE goals.
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP's grave mistake

As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I'm left wondering what alternate reality she's living in and what polls she's looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Did Biden just commit an impeachable offense in Ukraine?

Remember when House Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for twisting the arm of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, allegedly conditioning a White House visit on his willingness to investigate Hunter Biden? Well, guess what: Axios reports that the Biden administration may have twisted Zelensky’s arm to accept a deal President Biden just cut with Germany to allow it to move forward with its Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia — and conditioned a White House visit by Zelensky on acceptance of the deal.
Militarynewsbrig.com

Translator who worked for US Army beheaded by Taliban: report

The Taliban beheaded an Afghan man who had worked as a translator for the U.S. Army, according to reports. Sohail Pardis, 32, had been driving from his home in Kabul on May 12 to pick up his sister ahead of Eid, a Muslim holiday, according to The Sun. But on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy