POTUS

Yes, it was an insurrection

By Senior reporter
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many ways in which former president Donald Trump and his allies have used the passage of time and fading memories to call into question the true narrative of Jan. 6. They have suggested it wasn’t really Trump supporters storming the Capitol. They’ve said it looked more or less like a “normal tourist visit.” They’ve surmised based upon faulty logic that maybe the FBI was actually responsible for it. And most recently, they’ve begun pitching Ashli Babbitt as a martyr (despite few saying that when we saw the video of her being shot almost instantly).

