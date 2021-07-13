Early morning Sequim fire destroys ambulances, structure

SEQUIM — Two ambulances out of Olympic Ambulance’s fleet of more than 45 were destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire at the Sequim-based business. No one was hurt and services will not be disrupted, said David Nuelle, CEO of the private company at 601 W. Hendrickson Road, which has operated in Clallam County for 50 years. Temporary replacements for the damaged ambulances were on their way from other counties served by the company: Kitsap, Mason and Thurston, he said late Tuesday.