When the Weiss family purchased the 80-acre tract of land off Wading River Road in Manorville in 2018 to open Waterdrinker Farm, they had plenty of ideas about what they wanted to do as they dove into the agri-tourism industry. In the three years since opening the farm, the family has found a way to be busy and keep customers coming in every season — beyond the traditional pumpkin patch outings of the fall, they host a tulip festival in the spring, and a holiday-themed village in the winter, and they make sunflowers the stars of the show in the summer.