Novel Reels at Memorial Park is the ideal place to plunge not only into a pool, but the world of Atlantis and the realm of the written word. From 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, the free event Novel Reels takes place at the Chambersburg Aquatic Center, 1 Memorial Drive in Chambersburg. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chambersburg, Franklin County (Pa.) Library System and Ghost Writer, the pool party will feature a screening of “Aquaman” (rated PG-13), popcorn, drinks and other snacks.